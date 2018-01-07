Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is coming up this week in San Diego sports. (Published 3 hours ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

Here is a preview of what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of January 8th-14th.

GULLS: The Gulls continue home play with a duo of games at the Valley View Casino Center. Wednesday they host the Chicago Wolves and Saturday the Tucson Roadrunners are in town. Puck drops at 7 p.m. both nights and Saturday is a pre-game movie night.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-WOMEN’S SWIMMING: Monday vs. Fresno State, Colorado State and New Mexico 10 a.m. at the Aztec Aquaplex and Friday-Sunday at the UCLA Diving Invite.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday vs. San Jose State 8 p.m. at Viejas Arena and Saturday at Boise State.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday at San Jose State 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Boise State 1 p.m. at Viejas Arena.

-WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD: Saturday at the UW Preview in Seattle, Washington.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-MEN’S TENNIS: Monday-Sunday at the USA F2 Futures in Long Beach.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. Pacific 6 p.m. at Jenny Craig Pavilion and Saturday at Loyola Marymount 2 p.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Pacific 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Loyola Marymount 7 p.m. at USD.

-WOMEN’S SWIMMING: Friday and Saturday vs. Fresno State and New Mexico at USD.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Sunday at USC.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Cal State Monterey Bay 5:30 p.m. and Saturday at Cal State East Bay 1:30 p.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Cal State Monterey Bay 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at Cal State East Bay 3:30 p.m.

-MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday vs. UC Merced 6 p.m. at UCSD.

-FENCING: Sunday at the West Invitational 10 a.m. in Stanford.