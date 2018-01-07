Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

Here is a preview of what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of January 8th-14th.
GULLS: The Gulls continue home play with a duo of games at the Valley View Casino Center. Wednesday they host the Chicago Wolves and Saturday the Tucson Roadrunners are in town. Puck drops at 7 p.m. both nights and Saturday is a pre-game movie night.
SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:
-WOMEN’S SWIMMING: Monday vs. Fresno State, Colorado State and New Mexico 10 a.m. at the Aztec Aquaplex and Friday-Sunday at the UCLA Diving Invite.
-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday vs. San Jose State 8 p.m. at Viejas Arena and Saturday at Boise State.
-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Wednesday at San Jose State 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Boise State 1 p.m. at Viejas Arena.
-WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD: Saturday at the UW Preview in Seattle, Washington.
UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:
-MEN’S TENNIS: Monday-Sunday at the USA F2 Futures in Long Beach.
-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday vs. Pacific 6 p.m. at Jenny Craig Pavilion and Saturday at Loyola Marymount 2 p.m.
-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Pacific 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Loyola Marymount 7 p.m. at USD.
-WOMEN’S SWIMMING: Friday and Saturday vs. Fresno State and New Mexico at USD.
-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Sunday at USC.
UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:
-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Cal State Monterey Bay 5:30 p.m. and Saturday at Cal State East Bay 1:30 p.m.
-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Thursday at Cal State Monterey Bay 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at Cal State East Bay 3:30 p.m.
-MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday vs. UC Merced 6 p.m. at UCSD.
-FENCING: Sunday at the West Invitational 10 a.m. in Stanford.