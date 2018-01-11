Roy Rules The Day Against Wolves

San Diego's Kevin Roy tallied the game-winning goal Wednesday night against Chicago in his first game back with the Gulls since early November.

Gulls winger Kevin Roy was just sent back down from Anaheim Tuesday after a productive first stint at the NHL level.

Turns out Anaheim’s loss is San Diego’s gain.

In his first game back with the Gulls since November 4th, Roy scored the game-winning goal to help San Diego beat the visiting Chicago Wolves 2-1 Wednesday night.

The victory was the Gulls fourth straight on home ice and fourth overall.

San Diego has now won 10 of its last 12 contests and 12 of its last 15.

Roy had scored seven points (six goals and an assist) in a span of 25 games with the Ducks.

Don’t be surprised if he is back up with the parent club soon with Gulls graduates like defenseman Brandon Montour and goalie John Gibson who have found their footing with the Ducks on a permanent basis.

Sam Carrick also played a pivotal role in San Diego’s latest triumph.

Carrick scored the first goal of the game when he tapped in a rebound midway through the second period.

It’s the third straight game that Carrick has tallied a goal.

The Gulls can close out their current homestand with a perfect 4-0 mark if they best the Tucson Roadrunners this Saturday.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Valley View Casino Center.