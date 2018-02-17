Figure skater Nathan Chen finally demonstrated the brilliance his fans were waiting to see, Alpine skiing witnessed a stunning upset, South Koreans added to their gold medals and a special milestone was reached. Here are the Pyeongchang Games by the numbers.

1,000 Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan won a special spot in Olympics history on Saturday while defending his title in the men's individual competition. The Japanese figure skater captured the 1,000th gold medal awarded since the Winter Games began in 1924. Hanyu also was the first man to win consecutive golds in the event since American Dick Button did it in 1948 and 1952.

Figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan poses with his gold medal at a victory ceremony for the men's singles skating competition at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Photo credit: Valery Sharifulin/TASS via Getty Images

6 Coming off a disappointing short program, Nathan Chen finally showed dominance in Pyeongchang, mastering his six quad jumps in the men’s free skate final. His performance earned him a 215.08, a personal best. However, it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit from his 17th-place finish the day before, and his cumulative scores gave him a him fifth-place finish.

1:21.11 A world champion snowboarder shocked the skiing world in Pyeongchang with a stunning win in the women’s super-G. Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic, 22, beat the defending champion, Anna Veith of Austria, with a time of 1 minute 21.11 seconds. Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein finished third. What went through Ledecka's mind at the moment that she saw she had won? "Is this a kind of mistake?" she said. At a news conference afterward, she kept her goggles on, telling reporters she was wearing no makeup. NBC commentators said that she had borrowed skis from Mikaela Shiffrin, who skipped the event. Lindsey Vonn’s much awaited return to the Olympics ended with a disappointing mistake when she went too wide on a turn. Vonn, who had missed the Sochi Games due to injury, tied for sixth.

1 John-Henry Krueger squeaked into the 1000-meter semifinal and ended up on the podium Saturday, his silver the first medal Americans have taken in speedskating since the 2010 Winter Olympics. In his Olympic debut, he stayed at the front of the pack for the first several laps of the final round, allowing him to avoid a crash that wiped out the three skaters behind him. Canadian Samuel Girard won gold while South Korean Seo Yira took bronze.

3 South Korea won its third gold medal of the Games, a short track speedskating medal in the women’s 1500 meters. Choi Min-jeong shot away to victory in the last couple of laps, an especially welcome win after she was disqualified in the 500-meter final earlier in the Games.

13 Norwegian Marit Bjoergen became the most decorated female Winter Olympian ever last Saturday, and tied fellow Norwegian Bjoern Daehlie as the most decorated cross-country skier of all-time on Thursday. Now she has moved into a tie with another fellow Norwegian Ole Einar Bjoerndalen as the most decorated Winter Olympian with her 13th medal when Norway claimed gold in the women’s 4x5km cross country relay on Saturday.

The 43-year-old cross-country skier may have finished last, but he won over the fans and his fellow competitors as he proudly waved the Mexican flag. (Published Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018)

116 Mexico's cross country skier German Madrazo finished last in the men's 15km cross-country race Friday at the Winter Games, placing 116th. Madrazo, 45, waved a Mexican flag as he crossed the finish line nearly 26 minutes behind gold-medal winner Dario Cologna of Switzerland. Cologna was waiting for him as were the cross country skiers from Colombia, Morocco, Portugal and Tonga. The Tongan skier, Pita Taufatofua, who has marched bare chested and oiled up in the opening ceremony in last two Olympics, is a newly minded cross-country skier himself. Taufatofua finished in 114th place.

Dario Cologna of Switzerland won a historic third consecutive Olympic gold medal in the 15km men’s individual cross-country event on Friday. (Published Friday, Feb. 16, 2018)

4-0 Russia’s men’s hockey players overpowered the United States 4-0 Saturday in Pyeongchang, with Russians Nikolai Prohkarkin and Ilya Kovalchuk each scoring twice. The NHL is not participating in the Olympics, a disadvantage the Americans, particularly, are feeling. The U.S. finished the group phase of the Olympic tournament with a win, a loss and an overtime loss.

2 Great Britain’s Lizzy Yarnold set a skeleton course record to win her second consecutive gold medal. She became the first skeleton slider not to only win two medals in the event, she became the first to win back-to-back golds. On top of that, she became the first athlete from Great Britain to win back-to-back gold in any Winter Olympics event.

Shannon Ho, Noreen O'Donnell, Asher Klein and Cathy Rainone contributed to this article.