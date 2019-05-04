2019 Kentucky Derby: How to Watch Live Wherever You Are

It's the most prestigious prize in horse racing – and the most elusive (Published Wednesday, May 16, 2018)

The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby kicks off this year's Triple Crown of horse racing Saturday, May 4, on NBC.

Favorite Omaha Beach was scratched because of a breathing problem Wednesday night, opening up the field.

Churchill Downs oddsmaker Mike Battaglia revised the morning line to make Game Winner the 9-2 favorite for the 1 1/4-mile race Saturday.

Improbable and Roadster were installed as the co-second choices at 5-1, giving five-time Derby-winning trainer Bob Baffert the top three choices in the 20-horse field.

When to Watch

NBC's coverage on Saturday begins at 11:30 a.m. PT and the race is set to start at 3:50 p.m. PT. You can watch it all live at home or on the go via NBC Live.

You can live stream the Derby on your desktop or laptop computer or your mobile device by clicking on this link. You can also watch the coverage on our free app — download it from iTunes here or from Google Play here. All you need is your TV service provider’s username and password.

What is a TV service provider?

A TV service provider is a company you pay to get your television service, such as a cable, satellite or a telecommunications company.

Why am I being asked to sign in?

'Tonight': Piglets Predict the 2019 Kentucky Derby

Jimmy Fallon brings in a panel of piglets to predict the results of the 145th Kentucky Derby. (Published Friday, May 3, 2019)

TV service providers play a key role in delivering our content through emerging technology platforms, like the web and mobile devices. It's through the support of pay TV service providers that we're able to bring live as well as on demand entertainment and news shows to subscribers at no additional cost.

Do I have to create a new account?

If you already have a username and password from your TV service provider, you do not need to create a new account — just verify your account information. If you have not previously set up an account with your provider, you'll need to create a new account. Please contact your TV service provider to learn more. If you're not currently a customer with a TV service provider, you'll need to become one to access the full range of NBC programming.

How do I verify my TV service provider account?

Select your TV service provider from the list. When asked, enter your account username and password; it's most likely the same information you use to log on to your account to pay your bill online. Don't forget to check "remember me" to avoid having to sign in each time you come back.

What if I've forgotten my username or password?

Man Sells Droppings of Kentucky Derby Champ for $200 a Jar

A Kentucky man raises money for charity by selling droppings collected from 1997 Kentucky Derby winner Silver Charm, and his prices aren't cheap. (Published Friday, May 3, 2019)

Most TV service providers offer a simple way to retrieve or reset your password online. Please contact your provider to learn more.