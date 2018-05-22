Hunter Henry suffers torn ACL

CARSON, CA - DECEMBER 03: Hunter Henry #86 of the Los Angeles Chargers heads to a huddle during the game against the Cleveland Browns at StubHub Center on December 3, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Just as the era of Hunter Henry was starting, it’s now seemingly over…at least for now.

The team confirmed the tight end tore his ACL during practice on Tuesday morning.

The 23-year old went on a normal route during 11 on 11 and came up hobbling.

The team held him out for the rest of practice.

After practice head coach Anthony Lynn said that Henry was fine and they were being cautious with him in holding him out.

The University of Arkansas product caught 45 receptions for 579 yards and scored four touchdowns in 2017. He was supposed to see a huge workload increase this season as the starting tight end , but now plans will have to change.

Just a couple of weeks ago the team announced they would not be retaining the services of Chargers legend Antonio Gates, who had been with the team for 15 seasons. Gates had over 11,000 yards and 114 touchdowns.

There are many directions the Chargers can go trusting the team they have already, trade, or re-signing Gates. The latter would be an all else fails.

The team signed veteran tight end Virgil Green in the offseason, but he is more of a blocking tight end. The rest of the tight end group consists of Sean Culkin, Ben Johnson, Cole Hunt and Braedon Bowman. One of the highlights today was Bowman, who played very well during the first day of OTAs.

The Chargers, on paper, look like a championship team, but what separates paper from real champions is overcoming adversity. Now, will the Chargers be able to overcome this blow and prove they are no longer a “paper” team? Only time will tell.