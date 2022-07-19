2022 MLB All-Star Game: American League Grabs 3-2 Win Over National League

American League grabs 3-2 win over National League in 2022 MLB All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Major League Baseball’s bragging rights stay with the American League.

The AL defeated the National League 3-2 to win the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, making it a dominant nine straight wins in the contest:

The dynasty continues!



That's 9 straight #AllStarGame wins for the AL! pic.twitter.com/D1WoOEgKLL — MLB (@MLB) July 20, 2022

Offense was the name of the game in the early innings as Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani singled to center field on the first pitch. However, Los Angeles Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw picked him off and the AL ended the inning scoreless.

The NL wasted no time getting on the board. Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a double on his first at-bat, which was followed up by Dodgers’ Mookie Betts with a single to center field. Acuña’s speed was on display as he gave Betts the RBI to open the scoring, and St. Louis Cardinals star Paul Goldschmidt hit a homer two batters later to make it 2-0.

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton got the AL on the board with a homer in the top of the fourth, which also allowed Cleveland Guardians’ José Ramírez to score after he started the inning with a single. Right after Stanton, Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton launched a home run to left field to give the AL a 3-2 advantage.

No runs occurred from there, and Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase closed out the game to seal the win, so the NL’s drought continued. It has not won the game since 2012.

Stanton, a five-time All-Star and Los Angeles native, took home his first MVP award from the competition after his two-run homer helped the AL cut into the deficit.

MLB will head to T-Mobile Park next year as the 2023 MLB All-Star Game will be live from Seattle. The Mariners will be hosting the event for the first time since 2001.