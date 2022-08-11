How much do 2022 Field of Dreams Game tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If you want to attend the 2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game on Thursday night, it's going to cost you a pretty penny.

With a capacity of 8,000 at the Dyersville, Iowa, venue, the all-in price of the cheapest available ticket to see the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds is $644 on TickPick, which is a no-fee secondary ticket marketplace.

That $644 figure is around $30 less than what it would cost if you wanted to attend every remaining Cubs and Reds home game this season, according to TickPick.

Meanwhile, the most expensive single Field of Dreams Game ticket currently available is $2,281. There's also a set of two tickets on sale for a staggering $4,582 each. The largest purchase made on TickPick was for a set of three tickets at $1,056 a pop, totaling $3,168.

TickPick says the average purchase price for Field of Dreams Game tickets is $967. For comparison, the average purchase price this season for a ticket to a Cubs home game is $62 and to a Reds home game is $39.

The average ticket purchase price is actually considerably down from last year's inaugural Field of Dreams Game, which had an average of $1,237.

If you aren't among the roughly 8,000 people with a ticket to this year's Field of Dreams Game, you can catch the action on FOX. First pitch is set for 6:15 p.m. CT.