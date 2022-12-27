‘She Had Christmas Presents in Her Trunk': El Cajon Mother Dies in Crash Days Before Christmas

She was run off the road by a driver under the influence on her way to work just before 8:30 a.m. Friday morning according to the California High Patrol.

The victim’s family spoke with NBC 7, expressing the joy she brought to their lives.

Twenty-five-year-old Leslie Nunez Rosas' sister Evelyn and partner Valerie had the hardest holiday of their lives without their sister.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“Her smile, she would light up a room,“ Evelyn said.

“It's hard. It's hard on all of us,” Valerie Nunez said.

Leslie was just 25 years old. She had an 11-month-old son Jaxon and a 6-year-old daughter Delilah with husband Jack Rosas.

Delilah is keeping a brave face, Valerie said.

“She’s sad but she is trying to stay strong for the family. She is keeping a smile and keeping us all pushing through. Just like my sister would exactly. She has the same soul,“ Nunez said.

Investigators said the El Cajon mother was killed after her Nissan Maxima was hit from behind while driving westbound on State Route 94.

Leslie’s car was hit so hard that it was knocked off the 94. It overturned and landed on the offramp to College Avenue. She hit another car, then was ejected from the driver’s seat. Emergency responders could not save her.

The driver of the Chrysler 300 that hit Rosas, 26-year-old Isaac Payne was arrested not far from the collision, CHP investigators said.

Payne is charged with two counts driving under the influence causing bodily injury, hit-and-run death, and gross vehicle manslaughter, according to San Diego County Sheriff Department’s records.

His bail is set at $1 million.

“She had the Christmas presents in her trunk after just buying them for the kids and she was going to go home and wrap them. She was excited,” Valerie Nunez said.

Leslie’s husband, Jack, was too hurt to speak but wrote something for his late wife.

“Fly high, beautiful and I will hold it down for you. I love you with all my heart,” Jack Rosas wrote.

Leslie was a Dodgers fan, a lover of cooking and trips to the beach, but her sisters say, above all, she was the bliss in every gathering — even this Christmas.

“She’s at peace. I feel it in my heart. I feel her strength in me and I know she is OK,“ Evelyn Nunez said.

Suspect Isaac Payne remained behind bars Tuesday night. He is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.