Storm Aiming for San Diego County: Timeline on When Rain is Expected

“Find the umbrella; keep it handy! You’re going to need it through the New Year,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen warned.

San Diego County is slated to close out 2022 with inclement weather thanks to a series of storms that will bring rain to our region. Here’s a closer look at when those showers could be arriving:

Tuesday

By the time you head out to begin your day, you’ll notice that temperatures have cooled as they decreased by about 10 degrees compared to Monday. Cloud coverage is beginning to build up and our forecast for the day is as followed:

Coast – 63

Inland – 68

Mountains – 57

Deserts – 74

Evening commute – as of now, conditions are forecasted to remain dry yet cloudy as the first in several series of storms looms.

8 p.m. – North County will be the first part of the region to have the rain trickle in as the storm creeps in from Northern California.

9:30 p.m. – rain will have gradually made its way to central San Diego by about this hour.

10 p.m. – that wet weather will then have settled into the South Bay for some widespread coverage across the county.

Overnight – if you like to sleep to the sound of falling rain, then you’ll have a good night’s rest as the storm continues to pour showers over the region.

Wednesday

By about 7 a.m., the rain may already be leaving San Diego County, bringing an end in our region to the first storm this week.

“It looks like that rain should be moving out for your Wednesday so I think during the day tomorrow, we should be pretty dry,” Parveen said.

The Holiday Bowl doesn’t seem to be in jeopardy at this moment, though there will be cloud coverage as the festivities take place in a break in between two storm systems.

“The second moves in Thursday, Friday … and another one over the weekend,” Parveen said. “Over the course of next week, we potentially could have a few more storm systems.”