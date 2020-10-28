‘Racism Lives Here' Signs Pop up in Coronado Yards

Police in Coronado were called out after some residents woke up to find out that signs reading "Racism Lives Here" were installed in their yards.

The red, white and blue signs are well-made and are close in appearance to some Trump/Pence signs, with the phrase "Racism Lives Here" replacing the candidates' names and the updated 2020 campaign slogan "Keep America Great" switched to 2016's more-familiar "Make America Great Again."

While there are also red, white and blue Biden/Harris, signs, of course, the typography in the signs planted overnight much more closely resembles those used on signs representing the incumbent ticket.

Coronado police made visits to at least three homes about the signs on Wednesday morning. No crimes were committed by installing them, police spokeswoman Lea Corbin told NBC 7 in an email.

"We do not have a crime," Corbin stated. "Simply placing a sign in another’s yard may be unwanted but [is] not a crime."

At least one resident was able to capture an incident on a home-security camera. CPD said they were going to collect that footage as part of their investigation.

Corbin said that the department had "[no] idea why the signs were placed in certain areas, and not others."

Accusations of racism have been leveled against President Trump both before the 2020 presidential campaign and during it, including on the most recent episode of CBS' "60 Minutes," during which Sen. Kamala Harris, who is the Democratic nominee for vice-president, said she believed the president was racist. For his part, Trump has recently denied the allegation, saying just last week during the presidential debate that he was "the least racist person in the room."