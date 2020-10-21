Where to Vote in Person in San Diego County For the 2020 General Election

Every registered San Diego County voter received a vote-by-mail ballot this year to protect voters amid the coronavirus pandemic but if you still prefer to vote in person, there are ways to do so this year.

How to Vote in Person in San Diego County

First, be aware that there are fewer polling places this year, and your usual polling location will most likely not be there. To find your assigned "superpoll" location, use this guide on the Registrar of Voter's Office website or check the back of your sample pamphlet.

To ease capacity, superpoll locations will be open for four days, from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Polls, as usual, will also be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In-person voters can even vote as early as Oct. 5 at the Registrar's Office located at 5600 Overland Ave., San Diego. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and on Election Day, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Reminder: If you choose to vote in person, you must bring your vote-by-mail ballot with you to be discarded by the registrar's office.

"The Registrar especially encourages older adults and people with underlying medical conditions to avoid long lines and crowded polling places by voting early," the agency said.

Masks are required for those heading to the polls. County Registrar of Voters Michael Vu said those who refuse to wear a mask will be moved to socially distance outdoor booths reserved for non-mask wearers.

If you've never voted by mail before, it might seem new and even a little dangerous. But mail-in voting actually dates back to the Civil War. Chase Cain explains the long and uncontroversial history of voting by mail.

County Registrar Michael Vu also wants to remind voters that mail-in ballots are safe and secure. Click here to make sure you complete all the necessary steps to ensure your vote is counted before returning your ballot.

Drop off your completed ballot at any blue USPS mailbox, at one of the 126 Mail Ballot Drop Off locations from Oct. 6. to Nov. 3 (be sure to check hours first), or at any superpoll location from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3.

Find a location near you using the map below: