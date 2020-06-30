DONALD TRUMP

Trump Campaign Shifts Top Staffer and Chief Rally Organizer to New Role

Communications director Tim Murtaugh claims the move has nothing to do with the disappointing turnout in Tulsa earlier this month, which left Trump "furious"

Donald Trump
Go Nakamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is making some changes to its top leadership by shifting Michael Glassner away from his current title as chief operating officer and into a new role managing their legal fights against news organizations.

Jeff DeWit, an Arizona businessman who has been an avid Trump supporter since the 2016 campaign cycle, will now take over Glassner’s duties — of which organizing rallies is arguably the most important.

Communications director Tim Murtaugh claims the move has nothing to do with the disappointing turnout in Tulsa earlier this month, which left Trump "furious."

Decision 2020

The latest news on the 2020 California primaries and the 2020 presidential election.

Joe Biden Jun 6

Biden Secures Democratic Presidential Nomination for November Showdown Against Trump

Decision 2020 Jun 3

California Sets In-Person Voting Rules Under Virus Threat

“This is not a reaction to Tulsa," Murtaugh told NBC News in a statement. "Michael Glassner is moving into the long-term role of navigating the many legal courses we face, including suits against major media outlets, some of which will likely extend beyond the end of the campaign."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

DONALD TRUMPElections 2020Tulsarally
Coronavirus Pandemic George Floyd Protests Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us