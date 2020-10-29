San Diegans Share What Voting Means to Them

Thursday marks five days until Election Day, and the San Diego County Registrar of voters has received more than 937,000 ballots. This is high voter turnout in comparison to the last presidential election, in which 1.3 million ballots were cast in total.

San Diegans told NBC 7 it's things like the pandemic, social justice and the economy that are driving them to vote.

Download our free NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

NBC 7's Melissa Adan heard from voters about what's driving them to the polls.

“I just think the election, especially now, is a lot more important,” said Manuel Lopez, one of many voters NBC 7 spoke to for this story. "There are a lot more issues going, on and I think, in reality, our nation is more divided than ever. So this is very important. A lot of things are on the ballot not just locally, but for the whole country.”

Nearly 2 million people have registered to vote in San Diego County for the 2020 election, and 58% have already cast their ballots.

5 days from Election Day @SDVOTE says more than 937,000 ballots have been received 🗳 You can drop off your ballot at dozens of spots. Also, starting Saturday in-person voting begins at more than 200 super polling sites. Details here: https://t.co/oNXAoAZCRh @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/juICsUZXSO — Melissa Adan (@MelissaNBC7) October 29, 2020

Around the county, there are dozens of mail-ballot dropoff locations, which have been taking in ballots since Oct. 6. In addition, some in-person voting is being conducted at the Registrar of Voters office. Starting Saturday, 235 so-called super-polling locations will open up around the county, giving voters opportunities to submit their choices in person.