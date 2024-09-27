Meet the candidates squaring off in the races for Chula Vista City Council

Chula Vista has not had a fully-elected city council since 2022. That will change once voters select two new council members in November.

Voters will be asked to decide who will represent them on the Chula Vista City Council in District 3 and District 4. Both races are important as San Diego County’s second-largest city propels itself into what’s expected to be prosperous years. The $1.3 billion Gaylord Pacific is months away from opening on Chula Vista’s Bayfront. On the other side of town, the city has prime real estate for a four-year university.

Who is running for Chula Vista City Council?

Michael Inzunza and Leticia Munguia are squaring off in District 3, which represents the southeastern corner of Chula Vista, including Otay Ranch.

Both look to replace interim District 3 Councilman Alonso Gonzalez, who was appointed in 2023 after Councilman Steve Padilla was elected to the California State Senate.

César Fernandez and Rudy Ramirez are battling to represent District 4, which encompasses the southwestern portion of the city.

The two men are looking to replace interim District 4 Councilwoman Rachel Morineau. Morineau was appointed earlier this year to replace Councilwoman Andrea Cardenas, who resigned while facing felony fraud charges.

Get to know the candidates

NBC 7 Leticia Munguia, candidate for Chula Vista City Council District 3

Munguia is a human resources manager. She said her priority will be making sure city fund are spent wisely.

“Make sure that we are allocating it responsibly to the to the needs of our community, first and foremost,” she said while standing outside Chula Vista City Hall.

Munguia also said securing a university would be a major boost for the local economy.

“Education provides opportunity and that just generates a better economic return for all of us,” she explained.

NBC 7 Michael Inzunza, candidate for Chula Vista City Council District 3

Inzunza also touts educational opportunity. The lifelong Chula Vista resident works for the California School Boards Association.

He says he’d prioritize securing a university within the next four years.

“I'm hoping we're able to break ground or broker a deal with the CSU or UC system to bring a university into my district,” he smiled. “With that comes jobs, not just blue-collar jobs, white-collar jobs.”

Inzunza's top issue is public safety, which includes solving the homelessness crisis, he said while standing in one of Chula Vista’s parks.

“We just can't allow homeless folks to sleep in our parks, in front of our schools, in front of our businesses,” Inzunza said.

NBC 7 Rudy Ramirez, candidate for Chula Vista City Council District 4

Ramirez served on the Chula Vista City Council between 2006 and 2014.

“I'm a businessman. I'm semi-retired. I was in the metal fabrication business,” he explained while standing outside the shuttered Harborside Park, which was closed in 2022 after it was overrun with a homeless encampment and crime.

“We’re going to tackle the homeless crisis,” he said.

NBC 7 César Fernandez, candidate for Chula Vista City Council District 4

Fernandez currently sits on the Chula Vista Elementary School District Board and runs the after-school programs in Chula Vista.

He agreed that tackling the homelessness crisis is a priority.

“Clearly, it is public safety,” he said. “We’ll have to address that with a well-funded, well-thought-out regional approach."