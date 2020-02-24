Chris Taylor

Ariz. Congressional Candidate Suspends Campaign After Drug Overdose

Taylor was running in the Republican primary in Arizona's 1st Congressional District

Chris Taylor
taylorforarizona.com

An Army veteran who was running for Congress in Arizona suspended his campaign on Monday after he suffered a drug overdose.

"Today, I have suspended my campaign for the US House of Representatives and am seeking treatment for substance abuse disorder," Chris Taylor, who is also a city councilman in Safford, Arizona, told NBC News in a statement. "I will fully cooperate with local authorities on any matters arising from my recent relapse and overdose."

Taylor's decision to drop out of the Republican primary in Arizona's 1st Congressional District was first reported by the Arizona Republic. Taylor, a married father of two who served two combat tours in Afghanistan, had struggled with opioid addiction in the past.

Politics

2020 Elections 3 hours ago

NBC News Poll: Biden Holds Narrow Lead Over Sanders in South Carolina

2020 Elections 4 hours ago

FBI Official: Russia Wants to See US ‘tear Ourselves Apart’

For the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Chris TaylorArizona2020 Elections
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us