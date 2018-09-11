US Officials: Russia Is Main Suspect in Mystery 'Attacks' on Diplomats in Cuba - NBC 7 San Diego
US Officials: Russia Is Main Suspect in Mystery 'Attacks' on Diplomats in Cuba

The evidence is not yet conclusive enough for the U.S. to formally assign blame to Moscow

Published 2 hours ago

    AFP/Getty Images, File
    The US Embassy in Havana is shown in this December 17, 2015, file photo.

    Intelligence agencies investigating mysterious "attacks" that led to brain injuries in U.S. personnel in Cuba and China consider Russia to be the main suspect, three U.S. officials and two others briefed on the investigation say, according to NBC News.

    The suspicion that Russia is likely behind the alleged attacks is backed up by evidence from communications intercepts, known in the spy world as signals intelligence, amassed during a lengthy and ongoing investigation involving the FBI, the CIA and other U.S. agencies. The officials declined to elaborate on the nature of the intelligence.

    However the evidence is not yet conclusive enough for the U.S. to formally assign blame to Moscow for incidents that started in late 2016 and have continued in 2018, causing a major rupture in U.S.-Cuba relations.

