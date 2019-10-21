Scandal-Scarred Trudeau Projected to Win Re-Election as Canada's Prime Minister

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is surrounded by his family as he casts his vote on election day at a polling station on Oct. 21, 2019, in Montreal, Canada.

Justin Trudeau has won a second term as prime minister of Canada, overcoming recent scandals that had tarnished his standing as a leader of progressive politics in an age of growing right-wing nationalism, The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. projected Monday night.

Official results won't be announced until all votes are accounted for, but based on ballots already reported, the CBC projected that Trudeau's Liberal Party would win enough seats in the House of Commons to be able to form a minority government, NBC News reports.

In recent years, Trudeau has positioned himself as a champion of progressivism in the era of Donald Trump and the ascent of far-right populism in Europe. Rolling Stone once dubbed him the "North Star" of the free world. He has welcomed Syrian refugees, pushed for gender parity in Cabinet positions, legalized assisted suicide and vowed to tackle gun violence, among other rebuttals to the rightward tide through much of the West.

But last month, Trudeau's campaign was roiled by scandal when images of him in brownface and blackface makeup as a young man resurfaced. He apologized, telling reporters in September that his behavior was "unacceptable." The prime minister's prospects took a hit, and the scandal undercut his image as a champion of racial diversity and ethnic inclusivity.

Mattis Responds to Trump With Bones Spurs Burn