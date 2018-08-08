NY Congressman Arrested on Securities Fraud-Related Charges

The congressman, a Republican who hails from western New York, surrendered to the FBI. (Published 24 minutes ago)

The FBI has arrested New York Rep. Chris Collins on securities fraud-related charges, law enforcement officials said.

The congressman, a Republican who hails from western New York, surrendered to the FBI at 26 Federal Plaza Wednesday morning, officials said.

He’s expected to appear in Manhattan federal court later today.

Collins was one of the first members of Congress to endorse President Donald Trump during his presidential campaign.

Last fall, the Office of Congressional Ethics released a report that said the congressman may have violated House rules when he bought discounted stock that wasn’t available to the public and was offered to him based on his status as a politician.

The report also found that Collins, a board member of Innate Immunotherapeutics, may have shared nonpublic information about the company, another possible violation.

In a statement, the congressman's attorneys Jonathan Barr and Jonathan New, of BakerHostetler, said they would "answer the charges filed against [Collins] in court and... mount a vigorous defense to clear his good name."

"It is notable that even the government does not allege that Congressman Collins traded a single share of Innate Therapeutics stock," they said, noting that Collins would speak about the indictment later in the day on Wednesday. "We are confident he will be completely vindicated and exonerated."

Collins faces charges including conspiracy to commit securities fraud, securities fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud, an indictment shows.