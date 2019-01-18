This Nov. 29, 2018, file photo shows Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to President Donald Trump, exit federal court in New York City. after pleading guilty to making false statements to Congress about a Moscow real estate project Trump pursued during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Special counsel Robert Mueller's office issued a rare public statement Friday night that disputes part of a BuzzFeed News report that President Donald Trump had directed Michael Cohen to lie to Congress, NBC News reported.

BuzzFeed News on Thursday evening reported that Cohen told special counsel Robert Mueller the president personally instructed him to lie to Congressional investigators in order to minimize links between Trump and his Moscow building project, citing two federal law enforcement officials involved in an investigation of the matter. The report also alleged that Cohen was directed to give a false impression that the project had ended before it actually did.

NBC News has not independently confirmed this report.

On Friday evening the special counsel's office issued a statement: “BuzzFeed’s description of specific statements to the Special Counsel’s Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen’s Congressional testimony are not accurate."

