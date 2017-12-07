Franken Exit Could Be Game-Changer for Control of Senate - NBC 7 San Diego
Franken Exit Could Be Game-Changer for Control of Senate

    Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday morning, Dec. 7, 2017. Franken said he will resign from the Senate in coming weeks following a wave of sexual misconduct allegations and a collapse of support from his Democratic colleagues, a swift political fall for a once-rising Democratic star.

    Following Sen. Al Franken's resignation announcement amid sexual misconduct allegations, Republicans and Democrats are hunting for top-tier candidates to run for the Senate seat, NBC News reported. 

    Franken's seat wasn't supposed to be up for grabs until 2020, but his resignation will set up a 2018 special election in Minnesota. 

    The unexpected opening could be a "total game-changer in terms of control of the Senate," said Republican strategist Alex Conant, a Minnesota native. 

    Conant said former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty is the dream candidate for the GOP.

    The Democratic bench in Minnesota, meanwhile, is deep, as the party holds all of the partisan statewide elected offices. 

    Published 2 hours ago
