DOJ Sends Letter to Publisher of Book by 'Anonymous' - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's presidency

DOJ Sends Letter to Publisher of Book by 'Anonymous'

The author's literary agency, Javelin, accused the administration of trying to "intimidate and expose" the official

Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    DOJ Sends Letter to Publisher of Book by 'Anonymous'
    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    President Donald Trump, center, exits the North Portico of the White House on Oct. 28, 2019.

    The Justice Department is demanding identifying details about the senior Trump administration official who has written an anonymous book, warning in a letter to the publisher on Monday that the author may be subject to nondisclosure agreements, NBC News reported.

    The letter, signed by Assistant Attorney General Joseph Hunt, asked for details or copies of the author's nondisclosure agreements "or the dates of the author's service and the agencies where the author was employed, so that we may determine the terms of the author's nondisclosure agreements and ensure that they have been followed."

    The author's literary agency, Javelin, accused the administration of trying to "intimidate and expose" the official in a statement.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices