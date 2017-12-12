Reported Schumer Sex Suit Is 'Completely False': Ex-Staffer

A former staffer for Sen. Chuck Schumer said a draft of a sexual harassment lawsuit naming the Senate minority leader is "completely false."

In a statement to NBC News, the staffer named in the document said "the claims in this document are completely false, my signature is forged, and even basic facts about me are wrong.” It comes hours after news site Axios reported the existence of the document and that Schumer's team had turned it over to Capitol Police.

"I have contacted law enforcement to determine who is responsible," the staffer said. "I parted with Senator Schumer’s office on good terms and have nothing but the fondest memories of my time there."

NBC News is protecting the staffer's anonymity at her request, as she says she's a victim of a crime.

Axios reported that Schumer's office is disputing basic facts in the documents, including Schumer's whereabouts during two purported allegations in 2011.

"The document is a forged document and every allegation is false,” a spokesman for Schumer told Axios.”We have turned it over to the Capitol Police and asked them to investigate and pursue criminal charges because it is clear the law has been broken."

He added, "We believe the individual responsible for forging the document should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law to prevent other malicious actors from doing the same."