Biden: Imagine What Would Have Happened If Obama Were Assassinated

Former Vice President Joe Biden posed a stark hypothetical to voters in New Hampshire Friday as he discussed today's volatile political climate: What if Barack Obama had been assassinated?

The comment came toward the end of a town hall meeting on the campus of Dartmouth College ostensibly about healthcare issues, NBC News reports. It was not part of Biden's standard stump speech and was rarely, if ever, heard before.

Biden, as part of a meandering discussion that included mental health issues and school shootings, talked about formative moments in his college years: the assassinations of his "political heroes," Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr.

"My senior semester, they were both shot and killed," he recalled. "Imagine what would have happened if, God forbid, if Barack Obama had been assassinated after becoming the de facto nominee. What would've happened in America?"

