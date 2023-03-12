Witness Rescues Boy Who Fell into Santa Ana Riverbed

A bystander rescued a boy who fell into the Santa Ana Riverbed in Santa Ana Sunday and was swept downstream.

The Orange County Fire Authority received a call about the boy at 2:05 p.m., according to an OCFA statement.

“A little boy was swept away and traveled approximately half a mile down the Santa Ana River Bed this afternoon when he got too close to the water's edge,” the OCFA tweeted. “The child's father went into the water to get him but was unable to. Fortunately, a bystander saw the child floating down river jumped in and was able to rescue the boy.”

An OCFA Swift Water Rescue Team responded but found the three already out of the water in the area of Fairview Street and the riverbed, officials said.

“While we have a break from the rain, there is or may still be water flowing in waterways throughout Orange County,” OCFA said. “We strongly recommend everyone stay clear. It doesn’t take a lot of water to wash people downriver where there are many dangerous hazards.”

Paramedics treated the boy at the scene and he had stable vital signs when he was taken to a hospital.