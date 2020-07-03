Woman Who Went on Racist Rants in Torrance Arrested by Torrance Police

A woman who made a pair of racist rants aimed at Asian Americans at a Torrance park in June was wanted for an alleged battery charge, and arrested Friday.

The charge stems from an October incident at Del Amo Mall in Torrance.

Lena Hernandez, 56, identified as a retired social worker, allegedly verbally assaulted a custodian at the mall, then physically attacked a female bystander who tried to intervene.

Hernandez was arrested on a misdemeanor charge around 1 p.m. by Torrance police, according to L.A. County jail records. Hernandez posted bail and was released about 4:10 p.m. It's unclear if the arrest came as a result of the alleged battery.

She is scheduled to head to Torrance Superior Court on Monday at 8:30 a.m., according to jail records.

Hernandez was the subject of two viral videos in June which show her going on racist rants against Asian Americans in Wilson Park on Crenshaw Boulevard.

In the first case, on June 10, Hernandez was caught on video verbally accosting a young woman exercising at the park.

"Go back to whatever (expletive) Asian country you belong in," the woman yelled. "This is not your place. This is not your home. We do not want you here."

On June 11, an Asian man posted a video online showing him and his son being accosted and mocked by the same woman on the same day.

"You need to go home," the woman tells the man.

The videos prompted hundreds of people to gather on June 12 at Wilson Park to protest the racist behavior, and city officials held a news conference to identify the woman and ask for the public's help to locate her.

"Our hope is that the members of our community will never have to endure such treatment," Torrance Police Department Chief Eve Berg said.