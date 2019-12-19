Crime and Courts

White Supremacist Gang Member Convicted of Murder in Brutal Bar Slaying

Shayan Mazroei was attacked and killed outside a Laguna Niguel bar in 2015.

By Associated Press

A white supremacist gang member was convicted Wednesday of second-degree murder for stabbing to death a 22-year-old man at a bar.

Jurors in Santa Ana, California convicted Craig Tanber, 40, in the death of Shayan Mazroei, the Orange County District Attorney's office said in a statement.

Authorities said Tanber punched and stabbed Mazroei, who was of Iranian descent, after Tanber's girlfriend hurled racist insults at him at a Laguna Niguel bar in 2015.

The girlfriend and Mazroei spit on each other, the statement said, and the couple was asked to leave the bar.

Tanber waited outside and attacked Mazroei when the bouncer for the bar stepped away, the statement said.

Tanber is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 7. He was previously convicted of helping to kill a man who stole from the former girlfriend of a white supremacist gang member, the statement said.

