Video Shows Tom Hanks Tell Fans to ‘Back Off' After They Bump Into His Wife Rita Wilson

Video of the incident circulated online on Thursday

Tom Hanks leaves Nobu restaurant on June 15, 2022 in New York, New York.
MEGA/GC Images

Tom Hanks told fans to "back the f--- off" after they bumped into his wife Rita Wilson, according to video footage of the incident circulating online.

In the video, Hanks and Wilson, who have been married since 1988, are walking as fans crowd the couple, Wilson trips. She turns to the group and tells one fan to “stop it."

Hanks, who stars in the upcoming "Elvis," then is seen yelling, “[That is] my wife, back the f---- off.”

A spokesperson for Hanks and Wilson did not immediately respond to request for comment.

