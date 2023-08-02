2 killed in fiery single-engine plane crash at Van Nuys Airport

Two people were killed when a single-engine plane crashed and burned Wednesday at Van Nuys Airport.

Details about what led to the crash and the identities of the victims were not immediately available.

The CSA SportCruiser crashed nose-first at about 10:40 a.m. with two people onboard, according to authorities. The aircraft exploded immediately after it crashed, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear whether the plane was landing or taking off.

Van Nuys Airport is located in the heart of Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. The non-commercial air travel airport is one of the world's busiest general aviation airports.