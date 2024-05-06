US soldier detained in Russia, officials say

A U.S. soldier was detained in Russia last week, a U.S. Army spokesperson said in a statement.

He had been stationed in South Korea and traveled to Russia on his own and not on official business, according to four U.S. officials.

The soldier is accused of stealing from a woman, the officials said.

The soldier was detained on May. 2, U.S. Army spokesperson Cynthia O. Smith, said in a statement.

In a statement, Smith said that the soldier was apprehended in Vladivostok, Russia "on charges of criminal misconduct."

"The Russian Federation notified the U.S. Department of State of the criminal detention in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations," Smith said. "The Army notified his family and the U.S. Department of State is providing appropriate consular support to the Soldier in Russia. Given the sensitivity of this matter, we are unable to provide additional details at this time.."

The soldier, who officials did not name, is one of a number of Americans detained in Russia, including several civilians.

Among the most prominent U.S. citizens to be detained are Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was jailed last March, and former Marine Paul Whelan, who was arrested in 2018. The U.S. government has said that both Gershkovich and Whelan are wrongfully detained.

This is a developing story.

