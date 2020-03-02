UPS Worker Planning Mass Shooting Had 20,000 Rounds of Ammo, Calif. Police Say

A UPS worker suspected of threatening a mass shooting at the company's facility in Silicon Valley has been arrested after investigators found numerous firearms and ammunition at his home, police said Monday.

Thomas Andrews, 32, sent threatening text messages to his boss saying he would shoot up the facility in Sunnyvale.

Authorities began searching for Andrews and when officers spotted his car in the area of Fair Oaks Avenue and Maude Avenue, he refused to pull over and led officers on a pursuit.

The California Highway Patrol joined the pursuit down Highway 101 before Andrews stopped in San Jose. He was taken into custody near Bailey Road.

When detectives searched Andrews' apartment in Sunnyvale, they found over 20,000 rounds of ammunition in the suspect’s home, five tactical-style rifles, a shotgun, three handguns and body armor, police said. Several backpacks containing ammunition were found by the front door Sunnyvale police Capt. Dan Pistor said.

Andrews was arrested on charges of making criminal threats, evading police, driving under the influence, and several counts of weapons violations. It's not immediately known whether he has an attorney who could speak for him.

Investigators were trying to determine how Andrews obtained the weapons.

Pistor said Andrews was upset at his employer, but he didn't know the specifics of his grievances.