Newsom says progress is steady with California's mental health court

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday said slow but stready progress has been made with the state's mental health court, a pilot program that launched in October.

San Francisco is one of seven counties that rolled out CARE court a couple of months ago. It has been seen by families of people diagnosed with severe mental health illness as a glimmer of hope because it would allow them to petition the court for treatment for their loved ones.

Critics however blasted the Community Assistance Recovery and Empowerment program as ineffective, given its specific requirements and possible coercion of treatment.

