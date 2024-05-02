‘Up' house replica can be rented out on Airbnb. Here's what to expect

Airbnb just announced a handful of exciting new stays ahead of the summer.

During a special event in Los Angeles on May 1, the company revealed their new “Icons” slate, a category of extraordinary experiences that includes pop culture moments brought to life. Among the experiences are nights hosted by celebrities like Kevin Hart and Doja Cat, and a stay in a re-creation of the Disney and Pixar’s “Up” house that will be suspended in the sky after guests depart.

Located in Abiquiu, New Mexico, guests will feel like they are stepping inside the movie. Airbnb built the house from scratch and painted the home to match the exact Pantone colors used in the film.

The bed inside the "Up" Airbnb.

Ryan Lowry

Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and CEO, elaborated at the event that every room was custom created to feel like guests were inside with Carl and Ellie.

Guests will find Carl's chairlift, the green helium tank, his and his late wife's chairs, as well as a dog bed for Dug — or other fur guests.

The living room inside the "Up" Airbnb home made to look like the film.

Ryan Lowry

They also re-created the “Adventure Book” that Ellie made in the movie.

“No detail in this house went unnoticed,” Chesky said.

The best part, he told people, “just like in the movie, this house goes up.”

It is a “40,000 pound house with 8,000 balloons attached to it and it’s suspended 50 feet above the ground and starting today, you can book it on Airbnb,” he said.

The inside of the "Up" Airbnb.

Ryan Lowry

When potential guests select dates in the Airbnb app, they'll be asked to submit a written entry as to why they want to book it.

“We expect to get a lot of requests. We’re going to choose guests based on what they write,” said Chesky. “We’ll contact everyone who’s selected a few days before the booking window.”

The lucky guests who are selected will also receive a digital golden ticket, and more than 4,000 tickets will be available in 2024. The booking windows and costs vary per Icon experience, but most are free or priced under $100 per guest.

New experiences will drop around the world throughout the year.

Check out additional experiences below.

'Inside Out 2' experience

Inside Out 2.

Airbnb

An overnight stay at Headquarters, the control center of Riley’s emotions, based on Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2.” Each room is based on an emotion.

'X-Men' school

The X-Mansion.Max Miechowski / Airbnb

Step into "X-Men ‘97" in a 2D animated re-creation of Marvel Animation’s X-Mansion in Westchester, New York. Once inside, the place is made to look like you're in an actual cartoon.

Prince's 'Purple Rain' House

Purple Rain House.Eric Ogden / Airbnb

Guests can stay in the late Prince’s "Purple Rain" house from the movie. The home has never been made available to the public until now. It has been fully restored to look like the bedroom in the film. The team worked with Prince's estate to also include actual wardrobe and instruments.

Additionally, guests will “get to listen to unreleased tracks from Prince’s collection that have never been heard before,” per Chesky.

VIP with Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart.

Airbnb

Guests will have a VIP experience with comedian Kevin Hart inside of members-only Coramino Live Lounge.

According to Chesky, 30 guests will stay at a speakeasy comedy club that Airbnb created. Hart will host a tequila tasting and perform a set with his friends and other comedians to close out the night.

Musée d'Orsay.Frederik Vercruysse / Airbnb

Guests will be able to stay in the Musée d’Orsay's clock room and watch the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games along the River Seine in Paris.

Guests will also have the Paris art museum to themselves and get a private tour.

Private Doja Cat performance

Doja Cat.

Airbnb

People can also book a living room session with Doja Cat, who will give a special performance and hang out with guests.

Go on tour with Feid

Tour with Feid.Kelsey McClellan / Airbnb

Join reggaetonero Feid on his "FERXXOCALIPSIS World Tour" for an entire week. Guests will travel in their own tour bus and ride along, joining the crew for rehearsals and get backstage access for every show.

Ferrari Museum stay

The Ferrari Museum.Thomas Prior / Airbnb

Fans of the Italian luxury car company can stay in the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, Italy. Guests will sleep on a bed crafted from the same leather as Ferrari seats, take a lap with Scuderia Ferrari ambassador driver Marc Gené, and head to Emilia-Romagna’s premier race as a VIP.

Live Like Janhvi.Bikramjit Bose / Airbnb

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor opens up her never-before-seen family home in Chennai, India. The star will personally hosts guests and share her beauty secrets to her favorite foods.

Game with Khaby.Federico Ciamei / Airbnb

People can book an Italian stay and adventure with TikTok sensation Khaby Lame in a Fortnite Battle Royale. In his hometown of Milan, guests will stay in a one-of-a-kind gaming loft designed by Lame, where people will #learnfromkhaby and face off with him in a Fortnite Battle Royale.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: