Track It: Fiona to Become Major Hurricane as Blacked-Out Puerto Rico Floods; Surge Eyes DR

Hurricane Fiona started moving out over the Atlantic and is expected to strengthen, possibly to a Category 3 storm, over the next few days after devastating a blacked-out Puerto Rico with life-threatening floods and catastrophic rainfall that upended the power grid, triggered mudslides and had millions in the U.S. shouting out prayers for the island.

Puerto Rico endured life-threatening floods for a second straight day Monday, swamped in more than 2 feet of rain from Fiona, and pummeled the Dominican Republic after making a second landfall there around 3:20 a.m. ET.

Hurricane conditions continued to batter the Dominican Republic as of the National Hurricane Center's 2 p.m. update, with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph reported as the center swirled about 165 miles southeast of Grand Turk Island. A hurricane warning remains in effect for the coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Caucedo to Cabo Frances Viego and one has now been issued for Turks and Caicos.

A tropical storm warning is still in place for Puerto Rico, where the devastating toll remains yet to be tallied. It could see more than 30 inches of rain in some southern areas and up to 20 inches of rain in northern ones, with the threats of deadly floods and mudslides still looming large. Some spots had seen at least 20 inches before dawn in New York.

President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency for the U.S. territory ahead of the storm, while the governor of Puerto Rico, as the worst of it hit, described "catastrophic" damages as the island plunged into darkness.

Luma, the company that operates power transmission and distribution, said bad weather, including winds of 80 mph, had disrupted transmission lines, leading to “a blackout on all the island.”

“Current weather conditions are extremely dangerous and are hindering our capacity to evaluate the complete situation,” it said, adding that it could take several days to fully restore power.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged 100 state troopers and medical supplies to help.

Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico Sunday as a Category 1 hurricane and made a second landfall in the Dominican Republic early Monday at similar strength. Storm surges will raise water levels by as much as 3 to 5 feet above normal tide levels in parts of the Dominican Republic, while localized coastal flooding remains possible for Puerto Rico.

As of NHC's 2 p.m. update, Fiona was moving toward the northwest and is expected to continue that motion through Monday night, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest on Tuesday and to the north on Wednesday.

On the current track, the center of Fiona will move over the southwestern Atlantic Monday afternoon. Fiona's center is expected to pass near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos on Tuesday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the storm's center, while tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 140 miles from the center.

A gust of 98 mph was recorded in Samana El Catey, Dominican Republic, as the hurricane blew through earlier. Parts of the country could see more than 20 inches of water from Fiona, while up to 8 inches are expected for Turks and Caicos.

Strengthening is expected over the next few days after Fiona emerges over the southwestern Atlantic, and it is expected to become a major hurricane by Wednesday, NHC says.

5 years after Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, now Hurricane Fiona is devastating the island once again. Gaby Acevedo reports live from the scene.

