‘Took all that I had.' Mother of boy allegedly shot by father seeks more information

The mother of the 9-year-old boy who was shot and killed allegedly by his father last week said she would like to speak to the suspect to get a clear understanding of what led up to the killing of her only child.

Creole Green, the grieving mother of Princeton Jones, spoke at a press conference Saturday that included longtime activist Najee Ali and individuals who lost young family members to gun violence. During her speech, Green said the child’s father, Nicholas Jones, has not reached out to her following his arrest in connection with their child’s death.

“I’m not sure if he can receive visitors but I would like to go. I’ve stated that I want to go,” Green said. “I want to have a sit down with just him and I on the phone and I want him to look me in the eyes and see me. He took all that I had.”

Green shared that she and Nicholas co-parented Princeton. She said she hasn’t been given additional information of events that followed up to the tragedy.

“I don’t know why, I don’t know what happened,” she said. “I came to the scene and the police told me my baby was gone.”

On the evening of Nov. 30, police responded to a call of a shooting at a home in West Rancho Dominiguez. There, Princeton was found in the backyard of his grandparents’ home, suffering from a gunshot wound. According to Ali, the child was shot in the head.

“Princeton was shot in his head in a cold-blooded execution,” Ali said.

While mourning the loss of her young son, Green fondly recalled the boy’s interests and remembered him for being a happy, loving, and funny child. He took joy in collecting rocks, had an affinity for the sciences that particularly included the solar system and the ocean, and he was interested in dinosaurs.

“He had mommy Googling stuff because I made sure I wanted to connect with him,” she said.

Nicholas pleaded not guilty to charges that included murder and child abuse resulting in death. He remains held behind bars on more than $3 million bail and is scheduled to return to court Jan. 7

“He was all I had,” Green said of Princeton. “How am I supposed to move on from this and how am I supposed to say strong? I’m tired of staying strong. I had to stay strong giving birth, I had to stay strong going to school and I had to stay strong living in the world we live in today and I had to stay strong with a child with autism at only 22 years old. And I had to stay strong and figure out what I needed to do to give him everything he needed.”