A tiger was found at a home in the Redbird community Wednesday where authorities were executing an arrest warrant for the local rap artist known as "Trapboy Freddy," prosecutors confirmed Thursday.

About 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Meadow Gate Lane to assist U.S. marshals in serving the 30-year-old, whose legal name is Devarius Dontez Moore, a federal arrest warrant, NBC 5's partners at The Dallas Morning News reported.

Erin Dooley, a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of Texas, confirmed Moore was arrested at his residence on Wednesday morning on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is scheduled to appear before a federal judge Friday morning, Dooley said.

No further information about the arrest was immediately available. It's not yet clear whether Moore remained in custody Thursday or was represented by an attorney.

In a statement to NBC 5, Dallas Animal Services said they "responded to the address and secured the tiger, which is currently being held in protective custody at an undisclosed location.” No further details were provided.

The tiger's age has not been confirmed and officials have not yet shared a photo of the cat. It's also not immediately clear when or where it will be relocated.

The news of the tiger was a hot topic on social media, with rumors swirling it had escaped from the Dallas Zoo. The zoo tweeted Wednesday afternoon, "we want to assure everyone our tigers are all accounted for and safe here at the Zoo" hoping to calm concerns.

A neighbor who spoke with Telemundo 39 Wednesday night said she considered herself a novice zoologist and that she would have loved to have seen a tiger in the neighborhood.

"Just the fact of looking out your window and saying, 'Is that a tiger?' Yeah, I would have eaten that up, totally," she said.

Some states prohibit private citizens from owning big cats, but Texas leaves it up to local governments to ban such exotic animals. In Dallas County, keeping a tiger as a pet is prohibited.