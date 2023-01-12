‘Tiana's Palace' to Soon Debut in Disneyland's New Orleans Square

What to Know Tiana's Palace, a new restaurant, will open at Disneyland park later in 2023

The eatery, inspired by the animated feature film "The Princess and the Frog," will open in the space that currently houses the French Market; the nearby Mint Julep Bar will shutter during construction and reopen alongside Tiana's Palace

A Disneyland ticket and reservation will be required to visit; food and drink are additional

The flavors of New Orleans are as powerful and memorable as the city itself: Think dishes rich with remarkable roux, shellfish-centered suppers, savory sides made even more splendid by the presence of gorgeous grains, and zesty sauces aplenty.

As delicious as these plates are, sitting down with family and friends for a celebratory meal is the most amazing aspect of NOLA-style dining, a festive feature that will be found in Tiana's Palace at Disneyland park.

The Anaheim theme park announced that the restaurant, an ebullient eatery inspired by 2009's animated hit film "The Princess and the Frog," will open later this year.

Located in New Orleans Square, Tiana's Palace will be a short stroll from "Tiana's Bayou Adventure," an attraction set to open in 2024.

Disneyland Resort

The Jan. 12 announcement reveals that "... the quick-service restaurant's menu will offer authentic New Orleans flavors," including those flavors that take their yummy cues from the freshest ingredients of the season.

Many "current favorites" found at the French Market, which is housed in the space that will be renovated for the new restaurant, will be available when Tiana's Palace opens later in 2023. Both the French Market and Mint Julep Bar will close on Feb. 17 as construction begins on the new restaurant.

The Mint Julep Bar will reopen alongside Tiana's Palace, offering the famous minty beverages that guests have come to love, along with other goodies like Mickey-shaped beignets.

Good to know?

The new restaurant will not offer character dining, the sort of scene you'll find at Storytellers Café, Goofy's Kitchen, and other Disneyland Resort destinations, but fans will be able to see the Disney princess at other spots around New Orleans Square.

More joyful odes to Tiana, her friends, and her timeless tale will also be found around the charming Disneyland neighborhood, including the debut of Eudora's Chic Boutique Featuring Tiana's Gourmet Secrets.