Pasadena

4-Year-Old and Two Adults Rescued From Tesla That Plunged Into California Pool

Staff members from a nearby school jump in a pool to help three people in a submerged Tesla.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Two adults and a 4-year-old child were rescued from a Tesla that crashed into a pool Tuesday Jan. 10, 2023 in Pasadena.
Pasadena FD

Two adults and a 4-year-old child were rescued from a Tesla that crashed into a pool Tuesday in Pasadena.

A photo shared by the Pasadena Fire Department showed the Tesla submerged in the pool at the residence in the 700 block of West California Boulevard. Authorities responded at about 9 a.m. to the unusual scene near a middle school.

The Tesla driver apparently hit the accelerator instead of the brake, sending the car through a wall and into the pool, according to the Pasadena Fire Department. Staff members from the school jumped into the pool to help the occupants, authorities said.

No serious injuries were reported.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

A heavy duty crane hoisted the Tesla from the pool late Tuesday afternoon.

This article tagged under:

PasadenaTesla
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us