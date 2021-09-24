Fort Worth

Three Dismembered Bodies, Found in Burning Texas Dumpster

Bodies were burned and dismembered and some body parts are missing, police say

By Scott Gordon

Fort Worth police on Friday announced that three dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster on the city's west side on Wednesday.

The fire department responded to a report of a dumpster fire in the 3100 block of Bonnie Drive about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday and made the gruesome discovery, police said.

The bodies appear to be an unknown child, a young teenage or adult female, and an adult male.

The man was identified as 42-year-old David Lueras, known to frequent the Dallas area, and has ties to Hurst, Euless, and Bedford. Lueras has a long criminal history, according to court records.

david lueras
NBC 5 News
David Lueras, inset.

The identities of the other two people found inside the dumpster have not yet been confirmed.

Police added that the bodies were burned and heavily dismembered and some body parts are unaccounted for.

The dumpster was located on the tree lawn in front of a storage business. The dumpster was taken into custody as evidence and removed from the scene. All that remains is charred grass around the area where the dumpster was located.

charred grass
NBC 5 News
Charred grass (right) marks the location where a dumpster with three dismembered bodies inside was set on fire Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Fort Worth.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information about the slayings is asked to contact Detective M. Barron at 817-392-4339 or Detective T. O’Brien at 817-392-4338. Callers can also contact the homicide unit directly at 817-392-4330. Callers can also remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 817-469-8477.

