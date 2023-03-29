‘They Are Children': Street Vendors in South LA Raise Concerns Over Group of Young Thieves

A group of thieves in South LA has become a reason of fear and concern to local taco vendors in the area.

The group robs small vendors taking money and other property. They assure that some of the members of the group are minors.

One of the most recent robberies occurred on Tuesday, when the owners of the business were storing their equipment. It was the third time they have been robbed in a month.

"It's happening more frequently," said Carlos, who did not want to be further identified for fear of retaliation.

For 10 years, his family has been selling tacos on Florence Avenue in South LA. But, since last month, the robberies have started.

"Yes, they have arrived very violent," said David, who also did not want to be further identified. "They grab you by the shirts and [they tell you] 'where is the money?' and they are there, with the guns, well."

The victims point out that the thieves are between the ages of 15 and 18. However, what has caught their attention the most is that they are accompanied by a boy of about 8-years-old.

"They are children. They bring a child between 8 and 10-years-old,” Carlos said. "The oldest may be between 16 and 18-years-old. There is no adult."

Several robberies have occurred on Florence Street close to Gramercy Place, Crenshaw Boulevard and Normandie Avenue. Some vendors in the area agree that it is the same group of minors that they fear.

"Imagine, he shoots you and it's already a risk," David said. "They shoot you, then, if they want to, and you are disabled or once they hit you in the forehead."

The thieves flee in a get-away-car that waits for them. They leave with cash and whatever other belongings they can grab.

"We need to work but you never know what can really happen," Carlos said.

The 77th Street LAPD station issued an alert last month about armed robberies against taco street vendors. On that day, four robberies had been reported over 10 days.

The authorities ask street vendors to report any incidents so they can collect more details that may help their investigations.