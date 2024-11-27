The Weeknd to hold one-day concert at Rose Bowl in time for new album

Singer-songwriter The Weeknd will perform a one-night-only live show at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena in January in time for the release of a new album.

The Grammy-award-winning artist’s new album “Hurry Up Tomorrow” will be out on Jan. 24 as the final chapter in his trilogy, which includes “After Hours” from 2020 and “Dawn FM” from 2022.

The Rose Bowl concert will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25 as The Weeknd is expected to take over the entire floor of the stadium.

Tickets will be available, starting Monday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. here.

The Canadian star recently had a one-night-only show at Estádio MorumBIS in São Paulo, Brazil following his fall tour in Australia.

The Weeknd’s international tour in 2023 and 2023 recorded over 60 sold-out shows across North America, europe and Latin America, according to The Weeknd’s team.