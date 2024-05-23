Planet Fitness is giving teenagers an opportunity to stay fit while classes are out for the summer.

For the fourth year in a row, the fitness chain is bringing back its High School Summer Pass Program to help high schoolers "to promote youth health and wellness and improve the physical and mental health of millions of teens," the company said on its website.

Under the program, teenagers 14 to 19 years old will be able to exercise at any of more than 2,400 Planet Fitness locations from June 1 throughout Aug. 31. To register, all teens have to do is visit the Summer Pass page on the Planet Fitness website and fill out the requested information. Anyone under 18 years old must register alongside a parent or guardian - whether they choose to do so online or in-person.

Summer Pass participants will have access to free workouts designed specifically for high schoolers by downloading the Planet Fitness app.