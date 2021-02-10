Teen Jogger Who Reported Marin County Assault Admits She Made it Up: Report

A 15-year-old girl who told authorities in Marin County she was assaulted while jogging on a path in Lucas Valley earlier this month has now admitted she made up the story, according to a Marin Independent Journal report citing the county sheriff's office.

The girl told the Marin County Sheriff's Office she was attacked on Feb. 1 in a wooded area near Mount Rainier Drive, the newspaper reported. She described to authorities a man emerging from behind some bushes and grabbing her but that she was able to get away.

The sheriff’s office increased patrols in the area based on the report and released a sketch based on the girl’s description of the attacker, the Journal reported.

Further investigation, however, revealed video evidence suggesting the attack never happened, sheriff’s Sgt. Brenton Schneider told the newspaper.

When the girl was shown the video evidence, she recanted her story, Schneider said.

It was not immediately clear what the girl's motive was or if she would face any charges.