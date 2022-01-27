Super Bowl organizers encouraged attendees Thursday to get to the game via Metro or plan their transportation in advance, as SoFi Stadium has limited onsite parking.

The Super Bowl, which takes place on Feb. 13, is offering shuttle services from various parking locations outside the stadium, which can be found at parksuperbowl.com. The general public can begin purchasing parking permits and shuttle passes on Monday, and access code sales began on Jan. 18, 2022.



Offsite parking is available around Inglewood and Los Angeles, which will cost between $40 and $60. The lots open at 10:30 a.m., with shuttle service to the stadium beginning at 11 a.m. The stadium's gates will open at 11:30 a.m. The game will kick off at around 3:30 p.m.

Onsite parking at the stadium will cost attendees $120 for a standard size automobile, $240 for a limousine or sprinter van, $300 for a mini bus and $360 for a bus.

For people seeking to get to the game for free, Metro will offer free bus shuttle service between the C Line (Green) Hawthorne/Lennox Station and the stadium.

"We couldn't be more excited to be serving as a trusted public transportation partner for Super Bowl LVI and we are looking forward to providing an outstanding experience for the tens of thousands of sports fans joining us from all over the country,'' Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins said. "We invite attendees of the Super Bowl Experience event as well as the game to grab your TAP card and join us for a safe, enjoyable and car-free ride that will save you both time and money.''