Albany

Students’ Coronavirus-Themed Party Stirs Anger at NY College

WGY News Radio said the party featured a bucket of iced Corona beers

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The state University at Albany is investigating whether an off-campus coronavirus-themed party violated the college's student code of conduct, the university confirmed Thursday.

Asian American Alliance, a university student organization, condemned the party hosted by students last weekend, saying it was insensitive and racist. A statement on the alliance's Instagram account said the virus "has led to not only mass stereotyping of Asian people, but also hundreds of deaths across the world."

All but about 1,000 of more than 75,000 reported cases of the disease called COVID-19 have been recorded in China. In all, more than 2,000 people have died.

U.S. & World

DONALD TRUMP 4 hours ago

Intel Officials Say Russia Boosting Trump Candidacy

DONALD TRUMP 42 mins ago

Trump Savoring Scrambled Dem Race, Bloomberg’s Debate Debut

Video of the party was briefly posted on the Barstool Albany Instagram account Sunday night. WGY News Radio said the video showed a bucket of iced Corona beers and a person wearing a surgical mask with the caption, "Corona virus isn't gonna stop anyone from partying."

"The theme of this party was distasteful and hurtful and is not representative of UAlbany or its nearly 18,000 students," university officials said in a statement. "Any allegations of conduct violations will be investigated and addressed through the University's disciplinary process."

The location of the party and the students involved were not identified.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

AlbanycoronavirusCovid-19
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us