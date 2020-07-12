Hundreds Gather for Black Lives Matter Demonstration in Martinez

Hundreds of people are gathering in downtown Martinez Sunday afternoon for a Black Lives Matter demonstration at the location where a couple recently defaced a city-sanctioned Black Lives Matter mural.

Footage captured by NBC Bay Area shows protesters peacefully take a knee for eight minuets and 46 seconds, marking the time the Minneapolis Police Officer was on kneeling on George Floyd before he died.

Crews worked late into night in Martinez in anticipation to a planned Black Lives Matter demonstration taking place Sunday.

Heavy police presence is expected in the city, and members of law enforcement from all over Contra Costa County will be on site to assist if needed.

Several business owners decided to protect their businesses by boarding up windows in case the demonstration gets out of hand.

"The people organizing this in the first place, they have nothing but peaceful intentions," said business owner Candice Gilatto. "The fear is all around who will come and what they'll do and I'm scared of that.

Businesses in downtown Martinez boarded up Friday preparing for what could become a heated weekend protest after a couple tried to paint over a Black Lives Matter mural. Jodi Hernandez reports.

The demonstration is expected to begin at 4 p.m.