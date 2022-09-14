Hollywood Stars Create Program to Help High School Students Make Hollywood Magic

A rally at Roybal Learning Center's new Film and TV Magnet, with Hollywood star power taking a step behind the scenes to make it happen.

"There probably is a lot of pressure, that's okay, they can handle it, they're tough kids," said actor George Clooney.

Clooney leading the cast of board members donating time and money for what will be LA's first and only high school magnet program geared towards making Hollywood magic.

"The only pressure they're getting is that they are given an opportunity they haven't been given before," Clooney said.

For so many students across LA Unified, dreams of Hollywood remain just dreams. This program aims to change that with a focus on editing, costume design, makeup, and animation.

"It's really important more than anything because of access," said Blanca Cruz, the Roybal Learning Center principal. "If we really want people in our community to thrive and do well, we need to give them access to the resources, put in front of them the opportunities they don't have."

Don Cheadle and Mindy Kaling pointing the issue of diversity in Hollywood. It is something these students have already noticed themselves.

You can have a career, and you can have health insurance and you can buy a house and raise a family," Cheadle said. "We're just trying to provide access to these jobs these kids many have never even heard of before."

The first graduating class of the Roybal Film and TV Magnet will be the class of 2025.

"I think people like George Clooney recognize that from a lens of equity, there are many people in our community who are not fairly represented," said Alberto Carvhalo, the LAUSD Superintendent. "This will enable the youth of Los Angeles to be trained in a viable area where there is a lack of talent and there are positions."