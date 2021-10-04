Social Media Runs Back to Myspace After Facebook, Instagram Go Down

Social media users were scrambling to be social (online) Monday after Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all went down around the world. For some, Myspace was the answer to fill that void.

Facebook Inc., which owns all three of the affected platforms, released a statement confirming a widespread outage and said they were working to restore access.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Mike Schroepfer, the social media giant’s chief technology officer, said in a tweet that the company was “experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore.”

Meanwhile, Facebook and Twitter users remembered Myspace, a social networking website that was once considered the king of social media in the early 2000s.

With #Facebook down, are we all going back to #MySpace now?



Who wants to be in my top 8? — Aaron (@AaronSholl) October 4, 2021

WHO HAD MI AS THEIR MYSPACE SONG??? I WANNA KNO!!! https://t.co/3loyaqtySO — Sean Paul (@duttypaul) October 4, 2021

I’m now accepting applications for my MySpace Top 8. — Elizabeth Sampat (@twoscooters) October 4, 2021

Going hard On Snap and Reactivating my MySpace Account. #future — Rajni Lucienne Jacques (@Rajni_Jacques) October 4, 2021

Myspace had it all. Blinged-out custom HTML pages. Music playlists. And of course, the infamous "Top 8" friends list.

The site was created in 2003 and quickly rose to social glory with its unique features but began its descent as competition from Facebook and other platforms entered the market. Myspace tried to rebrand itself as a music platform in 2009 and was then sold for $35 million in 2011 to popstar Justin Timberlake and Specific Media.

How to login to your old Myspace account

Many of the platforms most notable features disappeared after it was sold. However, Myspace says that users’ old photos and friends were salvaged during the site overhaul.

With Facebook down, many former Myspace curators might be trying to sign into their abandoned accounts. If so, here’s some steps you can take to access your abandoned accounts.

The New York Times does a deep dive into how much Facebook actually knows about you, your habits, interests and personality quirks and explains what's happening with all that data.