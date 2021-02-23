Small Plane Hits Car During Emergency Landing in Livermore; No Injuries

A small plane experiencing engine trouble made an emergency landing on an overpass near the Livermore Municipal Airport Tuesday afternoon, hitting a vehicle in the process, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

According to the FAA, the pilot of the single-engine Mooney M20 reportedly lost engine power just after taking off from the airport around 5 p.m. The pilot then landed the plane on one end of the Isabel Avenue overpass above Interstate 580. One car was hit during the landing.

Police said Isabel Avenue (Highway 84) would be closed between Airway Boulevard and Portola Avenue until the investigation was wrapped up.

**ROAD CLOSURE-AVOID THE AREA** Roadway closed on Isabel Ave between E. Airway Blvd & Portola Ave. At 5:10pm, plane w/engine trouble, touched down on Isabel Ave & collided w/a vehicle. There are no injuries. Roadway is closed until investigation is complete. pic.twitter.com/D0MYTfsHHS — Livermore PD (@LivermorePolice) February 24, 2021