Livermore

Small Plane Hits Car During Emergency Landing in Livermore; No Injuries

By Brendan Weber

NBC Universal, Inc.

A small plane experiencing engine trouble made an emergency landing on an overpass near the Livermore Municipal Airport Tuesday afternoon, hitting a vehicle in the process, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

According to the FAA, the pilot of the single-engine Mooney M20 reportedly lost engine power just after taking off from the airport around 5 p.m. The pilot then landed the plane on one end of the Isabel Avenue overpass above Interstate 580. One car was hit during the landing.

Police said Isabel Avenue (Highway 84) would be closed between Airway Boulevard and Portola Avenue until the investigation was wrapped up.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

This article tagged under:

LivermoreAlameda County
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Black History Month Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us