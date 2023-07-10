Small plane crash lands on roof of hangar at Long Beach Airport

A small plane crash landed upside-down on the roof of a hangar Monday afternoon at Long Beach Airport.
The plane came to a stop on top of the single-story building in the 2900 block of East Spring Street, just north of the 405 Freeway on the south side of the airport. The pilot suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department.
Details about what led to the landing were not immediately available.
