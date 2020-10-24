Simi Valley Mother Finds Oxycodone, Xanax in Her Children's Halloween Candy

A mother who took her children to a Halloween “Trunk or Treat” event in Simi Valley discovered drugs in a zip-close bag in their candy Friday.

When the woman got home, she emptied her children’s candy onto the table to disinfect it as a COVID-19 precaution. That’s when she saw a clear bag with four circular blue pills and one white cylinder shaped pill, Simi Valley police said in a Nixle alert.

“It was determined that the blue pills are Oxycodone, which is an opiate narcotic and the white pill is Xanax, which is a Benzodiazepine medication. These pills are very dangerous and would have a traumatic effect if ingested by children,” police said.

Police said the event was held in the old Farmers Insurance building parking lot at the corner of Cochran Street and Galena Avenue.

The woman said she found the event on Facebook and that participating children received free candy.

Police said they were investigating and had no suspect information at this time.

In 2015, a piece of Halloween candy that may have sickened a Moreno Valley toddler tested positive in preliminary tests for methamphetamine. Earlier that same year, a 6-year-old boy in Huntington Beach was hospitalized after eating Halloween candy and he, too, tested positive for methamphetamine.

“We would like to remind parents about the importance of inspecting any candy or edibles their children receive during Halloween events,” police said.